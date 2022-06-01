Advertisement

Better chance for storms Thursday

Storms move in Thursday
Storms move in Thursday(Fox Carolina)
By Kendra Kent
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Intense heat continues, ahead of a cold front arriving for late week. Rain is possible Thursday and Friday ahead of a drier weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Thursday expect a hot day, with highs ranging from 85-92. Late afternoon storms will be possible, with the best chance in the mountains.

A few lingering PM storms are possible for Friday before we clear out for the weekend. Highs will be cooler in the 80s through the day. Friday night will feel less humid and temperatures will drop into the 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and pleasant! Highs will stay in the 80s for the Upstate through the weekend, with upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

We’ll be watching a tropical system move over Florida this weekend then out in the Atlantic. Latest models keep any real impacts away from us, and minimal for the SC/NC/GA coastline. Possibly a few coastal showers and some high surf/wind.

