Deputies searching for runaway minor last seen with her boyfriend

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Taneiya Mills, a runaway minor from Anderson County.

Deputies said Mills was last seen at around 8:00 a.m. getting picked up by her boyfriend at her home. Her boyfriend, Eric White, is believed to be in a 4-door black vehicle.

Anyone who has any information about Mills is asked to contact ACSO at 864-260-4435 and reference case number 2022-07435.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.