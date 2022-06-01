FedEx to open operations in Anderson County

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FedEx announced Wednesday it is breaking ground on a new $45 million operation in Anderson County. The new logistics facility located near Interstate 85 will create 12 new jobs.

FedEx’s Pelzer Point Building One will be a 212,500 square-foot industrial development next to Jeff Martin Auctioneers off Exit 32.

“Anderson County is a great location for industrial development,” said Brockton Hall, SIOR, Senior Brokerage Associate with Colliers International. “Continued demand for logistics and distribution space along I-85 will also be a driver for activity. We’re excited about the Pelzer Point opportunity and continuing to work with Rooker and Anderson County to bring new investment to the local community.”

