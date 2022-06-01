Advertisement

City officials announce grand opening of food hall in downtown Greer

Cartwright Food Hall
Cartwright Food Hall(City of Greer)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greer announced the completion of Cartwright Food Hall’s $2.7 million renovations and grand opening in downtown Greer.

Cartwright Food Hall, located at 215 Trade Street, has a grand opening set for Thursday, June 4 at 4 p.m.

Officials said the food hall is an artisanal lifestyle dining location with six local eateries and restaurants: Empanada Shack, Flying Fox Coffee, Mi Irie on Trade, Mo Mo’s Sushi & More, Trade Street Taproom, and White Wine & Butter. The seventh vendor, Good Mood Treats, will be joining them in September 2022.

Cartwright Food Hall co-owners Val and Elaine King.
Cartwright Food Hall co-owners Val and Elaine King.(City of Greer)

Co-owners Val and Elaine Kang stated, “We are so excited to open Cartwright Food Hall and be able to serve our community with many delicious food options and a wonderful family-friendly atmosphere!”

We’re told the remodel features 5,400 square feet at 215 Trade Street with elevator access and upstairs event space and seating for 84 and 1,200 square feet at the connected carriage house with outdoor searing in their backyard patio for 60.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Cartwright Food Hall as one of the outstanding businesses in the City of Greer’s downtown,” said City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner, “and I look forward to the opening of its unique venue and the exciting new dining options it brings to Greer Station.”

