FOX Carolina upgrades signal to ‘Next Generation’ of TV

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina News along with other stations in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson area are upgrading to the new ATSC 3.0 standard, commonly called NEXTGEN TV on Thursday.

NEXTGEN TV combines the over-the-air broadcast signal with the internet.

Benefits of ATSC 3.0 include:

Brilliant Video - With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

Enhanced Audio - NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

Interactive & Personalized Content - NEXTGEN TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future - The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers are able to update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters

You will need an OTA antenna to receive NEXTGEN TV and an ATSC 3.0-compatible tuner. There is no fee for NEXTGEN TV. The only costs would be the price of a new NEXTGEN TV or NEXTGEN TV-capable antenna.

An internet connection is not required to receive the NEXTGEN TV signal.

If you use an antenna to watch FOX Carolina, you will need to rescan your television to receive the upgraded NEXTGEN TV signal.

Watch NEXTGEN TV here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.