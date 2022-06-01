Greenville County burglary suspect arrested on child sex charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County man already facing drug and burglary charges was arrested again this month amid a child pornography investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said 31-year-old Stacey Lee Reed was in possession of multiple files of child pornography. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to Reed’s arrest.

He was arrested on May 25 and is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Greenville County Detention Center, he was charged on Apr. 5 with possession of meth or cocaine base, second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

He also faces a charge for probation violation.

