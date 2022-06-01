Growing Greenville: Swamp Rabbit Trail extension on track

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say Laurens Flyover Bridge, which is part of the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension, is on track.

Although concrete shortages are slowing down a lot of big construction projects, the city of Greenville says their new Swamp Rabbit Trail bridges are on schedule to open in December.

The city has been working on this extension since 2019.

The 4.5-mile extension will connect one side of Laurens Road to Haywood Road and Cleveland Park to the Clemson University I-Car campus.

“I think [the new bridge] is wonderful because a lot of the population of the city lives on this side of town and it will give them greater access to it,” said one local business owner.

