‘I was shocked:’ $500K Powerball ticket sold at Greenville store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man cashed in on a $500,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at a grocery store in Greenville.

The anonymous winner bought the ticket at Publix on Pelham Road. He matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number - earning him $500,000 in the Double Play drawing.

When lottery officials in Columbia showed him the winning value he says he was shocked.

“I just stared at the amount,” he said. “I really had no idea how much I won.”

The Publix store received a $5,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing on FOX Carolina is for a $168 million jackpot.

