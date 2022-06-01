Body found behind business in Greenville County
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation was underway after a body was found in Greenville County on Wednesday morning.
Dispatchers said the deceased person was located behind a business on Old Buncombe Road near Poinsett Highway.
According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the individual died from natural causes.
