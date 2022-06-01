Man arrested on multiple felonies including breaking and entering

WAYNESVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who is also a convicted felon was arrested on multiple felonies including breaking and entering, according to the Waynesville Police Department.

According to the police, on Sunday, May 29, officers responded to Ingles on Brown Avenue after management found a large amount of ammunition in the men’s bathroom. They later reviewed the video surveillance from the store and saw a man walking into the bathroom and leaving before the ammunition was found. He was identified as 26-year-old Brandon Paul Sherrill, police say.

Later that day, Ingles management requested that police return to the store after Sherill came into the store and sat inside. They were also concerned with his behavior.

According to police, before returning back to the store officers learned that Sherill, a convicted felon since 2014, had active warrants for his arrest.

He was found with a handgun, ammo, and other items in his possession at the time of his arrest. The items were placed into evidence as found property, police say.

They say just after midnight, Sherill was seen on video breaking into the Bethel Professional Building on South Main Street on Sunday morning. He is also charged with this incident, police say.

As Officers continued following up on Sherill’s activity, they were able to take the evidence found and trace it back to a vehicle that was broken into over the weekend. The victim identified the gun, ammunition and other items that were found in Sherill’s possession on Sunday, May 30.

Police say Sherrill is currently being held at the Haywood County Detention Center under a $51,000 secured bond.

Police will continue to investigate his activity from the weekend with the expectation of more charges to follow.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.