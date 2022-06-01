Man charged with murder after another man found unresponsive in front yard

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is arrested on murder charges after a physical assault, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Juan Ramon Contreras Jr. was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roy Dean Wilson, 76.

Deputies say on May 28, at 11:14 p.m. deputies responded to a scene on Smith Dairy Road after reports of a physical assault. They say once they arrived on the scene they found Wilson lying in the front yard unresponsive. After EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Contreras was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the Polk County Jail under a $500,000 secure bond.

