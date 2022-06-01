Advertisement

Moms Demand Action urges Lindsey Graham to support gun safety measures

Group delivered petitions to Senator’s regional office
Moms Demand Action chapter brings petitions to Sen. Lindsey Graham's regional office in...
Moms Demand Action chapter brings petitions to Sen. Lindsey Graham's regional office in Pendleton, SC.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Activist group Moms Demand Action was at the Golden Corner regional office for Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday, calling for the lawmaker to vote on gun safety legislation.

Moms Demand Action has volunteer chapters in each state across the country fighting to reduce gun violence by pushing for stricter background check policies, responsible gun storage and laws requiring domestic abusers to turn in firearms.

In the aftermath of mass shootings in Texas, New York and Charleston, the group delivered more than 3,000 petitions from people in South Carolina calling for Sen. Graham to vote in support of gun safety measures. The group also wants the Senate to confirm Biden’s pick to head up the ATF, Steven Dettelbach.

After the shooting killing 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, Graham said he would “welcome a debate in the U.S. Senate about any and all measures that my colleagues believe will have an effect. Let’s debate vote.”

Golden Strip National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend kicks off on Friday, which will include volunteers wearing orange to raise awareness at Greenville’s Liberty Bridge and a memorial walk down Main Street in Simpsonville.

