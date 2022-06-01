NC owner arrested after 55 complaints made related to his business

SWANNANOA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a business owner on multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has received and investigated a total of 55 complaints related to Brandon Michael Gray’s business, East Asheville Storage in Swannanoa, and execute two search warrants on the property since May of 2021.

Deputies said Gray was arrested on Feb. 16, May 3, and May 20 of this year and has now been charged with the following:

8 counts of obtaining property by false pretense

2 counts of felony breaking and entering

2 counts of felony larceny after breaking

Fraudulent disposal of a security

Injury to personal property

Financial card fraud

Financial card theft

We’re told deputies also investigated a homicide on the property in May of 2021, however, Gray was not charged in that investigation.

Deputies encourage anyone who is renting a storage unit at East Asheville Storage to check the security of their unit. Individuals can contact the Sheriff’s Office to report stolen property by calling 828-250-6670.

Gray was released on a secured bond of $10,000 on May 20, according to deputies.

