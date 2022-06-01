Official: Fire causes evacuation at Golden Corral
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a restaurant was evacuated due to a fire Wednesday morning.
The call came in at 11:10 a.m. for a fire at the Golden Corral located at 3546 Clemson Boulevard, according to the department.
Crews said the fire started on the outside of the building where some crews were working. The fire went up the wall and to the roofing area.
We’re told the building was evacuated and no one was hurt.
The fire was successfully put out and the extent of the damage is on the outside of the building.
