Rabid skunk found in Laurens County, dog exposed

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a skunk, found in Laurens County, tested positive for rabies.

DHEC says the skunk was found near Deerfield Drive and Meadowbrook Drive in Laurens. They say no people are known to have been exposed at this time, but one dog was exposed. The dog will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

Officials with DHEC provided tips if anyone has ever been exposed to rabies:

Immediately wash any part of the body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water.

Seek medical attention

They also say exposure is defined by a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.

If anyone believes their pet, someone they know, or themselves have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC ‘s Greenwood Office at (864) 227 -5915 or (888) 847 - 0902 and select option two after 5 p.m.

