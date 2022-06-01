Simpsonville pushing in the same direction, with One-way Streets

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville traffic will soon head in a new direction, quite literally. The city wants to get drivers out of the car faster and out of traffic by changing some streets in the heart of downtown to one way streets.

City administrator Dianna Gracely, SC DOT and planners said they asked the public for their feedback on traffic direction and now that they have input with a survey, ground work should begin.

“We have to solve this problem it has become untenable,” Gracely said. “Because the traffic backs up at all times of the day. Really it’s not even peak rush-hour now.”

Simpsonville is working on a list of projects, everything from a new arts center to a new municipal building. But traffic flow tops the list currently.

We’re just trying to improve that flow to get people through the city more efficiently,” Clay Baldwin said. Baldwin serves as a planner with CoTransCo. We know 9 roads will be improved.

“College and Curtis will be turning into one way traffic. Those roads will be on way from Maple Street to where they tie back together at Academy,” Baldwin said. North and South Main Streets will also convert to one way streets.

An infrastructure facelift not only helping with traffic flow but pedestrian safety with wider sidewalks and crosswalks.

“We’re doing all new drainage from sidewalks, landscaping, gliding, new roadways. It’s a very big project,” Baldwin said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2024 but construction could start by the end of this year. “By eliminating left hand turns, you don’t have opposing traffic coming and you can get more cars through an intersection with every signal change,” Gracely said.

