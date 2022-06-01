Snakes are very common as temperatures heat up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Warmer temperatures, mosquitoes, bees, wasps, and more. It’s common during this time of year in the south. Another creature of habitat you should be mindful of, a snake.

“There aren’t that many people that die every year from snake bites,” said Dr. Nathaniel Mann, an emergency medicine physician at Prisma Health.

If you are bitten then immediately stop what you’re doing and go to the hospital.

“It’ll take a little bit of determination when you see the physician to see if you even need anti-venom,” he said.

According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, there are two types of venomous species and 30 non-venomous species.

FOX Carolina spoke to a wildlife specialists who says snake making season is typically April through June.

Encountering a snake can leave you with swelling and pain at the sight on contact.

“Or they might even come in with other symptoms like vomiting, or shortness of breath; they might have skin reactions, or even facial swelling,” Dr. Mann said.

“It’s either a snakeskin in their basement, a snakeskin on their attic, or they see a snake on their window ledge, or crawling through their yard,” Roddy Cooper, general manager of All About Wildlife Control.

One thing he emphasizes to clients is the triangle of snake management, he describes.

“The first part of the triangle is habit modification, the second is food source reduction, the third is a deterrent,” Cooper said.

Landscaping is a point of pride for you home. However, it can also be a home for snakes. Trimming those bushes from the ground up creates more space to prevent them from hiding in the shadows.

“Then getting rid of extra weeds, extra ivy, the extra clusters,” Cooper explained. “If the snake’s moving across your yard, it has to go through open areas; which can make it vulnerable to hawks and other predators.”

Most times, people are bites happen on the hands or feet.

“If you can, just keep that either elevated or still, or minimal movement some way or fashion,” Dr. Mann said.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources statement

In the Upstate, we only have two venomous snake species: copperheads and timber rattlesnakes, and timber rattlers are confined mostly to the mountains and are becoming more and more uncommon. No human to my knowledge has ever died of a copperhead bite. Different story with rattlesnakes. We have more than 30 species of non-venomous snakes in the Upstate, all very beneficial to humans in one way or another. I tell everyone, children and adults alike, that if you always look where you put your hands and feet, you will never be bitten by a venomous snake. People are way more likely to be bitten by dogs, and way more likely to die from having an allergic reaction to an insect bite, such as a fire ant or bee/wasp/yellow jacket. Never kill a non-venomous snake. Look at, respect and admire them for the wonderful creatures of God that they are. They will not bite unless cornered and/or if a person is “messing” with them Tell people to treat ALL snakes with the respect they deserve and leave them alone.

