Suspect on the run after stealing car, leading police on multi-county chase

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said a suspect is on the run after stealing a car and leading police on a multi-county chase.

Police said they were called to Baymont Inn where someone reported their car stolen. The car was later found near a QuikTrip gas station and officers attempted to stop the driver, however, the driver fled to Greenville County.

The car crashed into the shoulder of the road on Simmons Road and the suspect fled on foot, according to the department.

We’re told one person was detained for questioning and the suspect is still wanted.

Police said the suspect has the pending charges for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

This is all the information we have this time. Stay tuned.

