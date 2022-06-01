Advertisement

Suspect on the run after stealing car, leading police on multi-county chase

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said a suspect is on the run after stealing a car and leading police on a multi-county chase.

Police said they were called to Baymont Inn where someone reported their car stolen. The car was later found near a QuikTrip gas station and officers attempted to stop the driver, however, the driver fled to Greenville County.

The car crashed into the shoulder of the road on Simmons Road and the suspect fled on foot, according to the department.

We’re told one person was detained for questioning and the suspect is still wanted.

Police said the suspect has the pending charges for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

This is all the information we have this time. Stay tuned.

MORE NEWS: GRAPHIC: Police, witnesses lift car off motorcyclist trapped under car in S.C.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Moms Demand Action chapter brings petitions to Sen. Lindsey Graham's regional office in...
Moms Demand Action urges Lindsey Graham to support gun safety measures
Cartwright Food Hall
City officials announce grand opening of food hall in downtown Greer
Death investigation
Body found behind business in Greenville County
FedEx
FedEx to open operations in Anderson County