I-26 W back open after shut down by crash near WestGate Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol responded to a crash that shut down I-26 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on I-26 west near exit 19, according to troopers. This is near the WestGate Mall exit.

We’re told there were injuries but we do not know the extent of them at this time.

A second crash was reported at 8:40 a.m. on I-26 but at exit 19 on the eastbound sound. This crash also had injuries reported.

As of 9:13 a.m., I-26 is back open.

