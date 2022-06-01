Advertisement

I-26 W back open after shut down by crash near WestGate Mall

Troopers responding to crash along I-26 near WestGate Mall.
Troopers responding to crash along I-26 near WestGate Mall.(SCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol responded to a crash that shut down I-26 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on I-26 west near exit 19, according to troopers. This is near the WestGate Mall exit.

We’re told there were injuries but we do not know the extent of them at this time.

A second crash was reported at 8:40 a.m. on I-26 but at exit 19 on the eastbound sound. This crash also had injuries reported.

As of 9:13 a.m., I-26 is back open.

Growing Greenville: Swamp Rabbit Trail extension on track
