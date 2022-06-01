Advertisement

Upstate brewery celebrates former employee who passed away last year

Yee-Haw Brewing Company held a celebration for what would have been his 21st birthday on Tuesday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friends, family and former co-workers gathered at Yee-Haw Brewing Company on Tuesday night to celebrate what would have been Noah Tweed’s 21st birthday.

Tweed used to work at Yee-Haw before his death last year. The brewery honored him on Tuesday night by releasing a need beer in his name.

On September 19, 2021, Tweed died during a crash in Piedmont, SC. Troopers said he was driving along SC-86 when he crashed off the right side of the road.

