Upstate city closes on more than 72 acres to expand parks

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greer said it closed on 72.1 acres of land in an effort to expand parks for the city.

City officials said the goal is to create new passive recreational spaces for residents, expand the trail system, and strengthen the city’s dedication to quality facilities for those living in Greer.

“We are very excited to have made this land acquisition. This city is committed to providing the highest quality recreational amenities in the upstate while working diligently on preserving as much open space as possible,” City Administrator Andrew Merriman said.

Mayor Rick Danner closed on the property Tuesday afternoon. We’re told this purchase will connect two major recreational facilities, Greer Golf and Country Club Road Park.

“Today is a great day for the citizens of Greer as we continue to grow our recreation space. With today’s property acquisition we have now added two large parcels adjacent to the Greer Golf property,” Mayor Rick Danner said. “Like the golf course, these additional properties will be placed in a land trust for many generations of Greer citizens to enjoy. Today’s purchase also adds to what is quickly becoming the largest city-owned park in the Upstate. This new addition will further the Council’s goal of providing passive and programmed recreational opportunities for all of the citizens of Greer.”

City residents will have a chance to voice their opinions in a public hearing in the next few months.

