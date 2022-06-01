Upstate mom says swim technique saved son’s life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate mom said a swim technique proved to be lifesaving when her infant son fell into the pool.

“It’s huge. It’s a lifesaving skill for them to learn,” Greenville mom, Sandra Case said.

When Case’s 18-month-old son, Pierce, slipped from a pool ladder and fell into the water he immediately knew what to do.

“He fell on his back because he was facing the ladder,” Case said, “He probably went under the water but he was able to float up and put his arms out and keep his face above the water and stay there floating safely.”

Infant Swimming Resource, or ISR, is a program targeted for kids ages 6 months to 6-years-old.

“Prior to him going through his six weeks of ISR lessons he wouldn’t have been okay if he fell into the water,” Pierce’s ISR instructor, Amber Walker said.

Walker explains how the program teaches self-rescue skills.

“ISR teaches infants and young children survival swim lessons so if they were to ever fall in the water alone they would know how to save themselves if they’re ever in that situation,” Walker said.

Case’s other children are also enrolled in ISR. She said it gives her peace of mind.

“After having these lessons I’m very confident that they have the skills where, if they were to fall in the water, and no one was there to help them, they would be able to survive and that takes a huge load off of my mind,” Case said.

“I can at least help give them the skills that if they were to reach water alone they can they can save themselves,” Walker said, “Our main goal is to try to prevent as many childhood drownings as possible.”

Find out more about Palmetto Infant Swim.

