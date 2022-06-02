Advertisement

Another Upstate Starbucks store votes to unionize

Starbucks logo
Starbucks logo(Source: Starbucks Coffee Company)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A second Starbucks store in the Upstate has voted in favor of unionizing.

On Tuesday, the Starbucks in Anderson at I-85 and Clemson Boulevard voted 18 to 0 for a union.

Starbucks Workers United said it is the first unanimous union vote they’ve had in the South.

This comes after the Starbucks on Pelham Road in Greenville voted 8 to 1 in May to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. The store was the first Starbucks in South Carolina to vote for a union.

However, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed the employer filed objections so the result in Greenville has not been certified.

Parties in the Anderson case have until June 7 to file objections.

