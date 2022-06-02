Berea High School back in class after evacuating Thursday morning
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students were evacuated at Berea High School after construction crews hit a gas line Thursday morning, according to Greenville County Schools officials.
We’re told crews were working outside when an underground gas line was hit. As a matter of routine, the fire department and Piedmont Natural Gas were called to respond.
The district said students and staff were evacuated but are now back in class.
