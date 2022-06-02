Blacksburg PD using new training to better serve community

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate police department is hoping a training their officers recently went through will help them in the community.

Officers at the Blacksburg Police Department are now trained to recognize traits of autism and how to approach people with autism.

“We want to be there for all the members of our community,” said Blacksburg Police Officer Shahna Blanton.

Following the specialized training, officers now know people with autism may hesitate answering questions or avoid eye contact.

“It’s not uncommon to have to repeat yourself or phrase questions differently or try to be more literal when you ask for things,” explained Officer Blanton.

The department wanted to create a sticker that would help them know when they might come across someone with autism.

Officer Blanton was having trouble coming up with a design, so she reached out to the Social Media Marketing class at the Institute of Innovation in Cherokee County.

“You’re giving back to the community itself,” said Teacher Ben Fuller.

Fuller teaches 12 students in the class.

Three of those students led the charge, finishing the project in a couple of weeks.

“Blacksburg at the top, the logo in the middle, the puzzle piece in the back and it kind of encapsulated everyone’s ideas,” he said.

The finished stickers are now at the police department and in the hands of some in the community.

“It’s nice to know that when we do see that sticker on the house or the car there’s relief for the people that live there that we’re going to know right off the rip how to approach this and how to actually help,” explained Blanton.

So far the department has given out around 15 stickers.

Anyone within the town limits of Blacksburg, SC who would like a free autism awareness sticker for their home or vehicle may contact 864-839-2331. Officers will come out to deliver the stickers and to introduce themselves to the individual with autism. Families may also stop by the Blacksburg Police Department at 101 S. Shelby St., Blacksburg, SC Monday through Thursday, 7:30-5:30.

