Cartwright Food Hall opens after $2.7 million building rehab

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A $2.7 million renovation has brought new life to a dilapidated building that sat empty for years. Cartwright Food Hall, at 215 Trade St, gave the public a sneak peek of the artisanal lifestyle dining venue on Wednesday, a day before its official grand opening.

“This is such an exciting new concept for us,” Mayor Rick Danner said. “This is a place where you can come and bring the entire family on a night out.”

The food hall brings six new eateries to downtown Greer - including Flying Fox Coffee, Empanada Shack, Mi Irie on Trade, Mo Mo’s Sushi & More, White Wine & Butter and Trade Street Taproom. Good Mood Treats is scheduled to open in September.

Val and Elaine Kang, the husband and wife who own Cartwright, said even though the renovation seemed intimidating, they were committed to seeing it through.

“I think Greer, in particular, just has this warmth to it,” Val Kang, a native of Cameroon, told FOX Carolina. “The city was great to work with.”

The couple also wanted to set an example for their three children.

“I want them to see us working and starting something new,” Elaine Kang told FOX Carolina News, “When they get older, maybe it will encourage them to see what they can do for their community as well.”

Chef Michael Sibert, who grew up in the Upstate, and his wife, Samantha Aupied, a native of New Orleans, own White Wine & Butter. The eatery features Italian and Cajun cuisines. Sibert and Aupied said they were approached about locating a business at Cartwright Food Hall when the COVID pandemic had left many restaurants and other businesses struggling to survive.

“We went back to the roots. In Italian and Cajun cultures, when there was no money or food, they made roux (or) pasta - things that we can make out of nothing,” Aupied said. “We grabbed it by the horns and went for it.”

Cartwright Food Hall will be open for business seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.