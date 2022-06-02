Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free treat from Krispy Kreme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme!

On June 3, Krispy Kreme is offering guests can receive one FREE doughnut of their choice and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day.

To keep things sweet, guests can get a FREE Original Glazed doughnut at all shops the Hot Light is on, no purchase necessary. This will run from June 3 until Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Find participating locations here.

3 reasons to celebrate #NationalDoughnutDay w/ Krispy Kreme this Fri, 6/3!

🍩 Enjoy ANY free doughnut of your choice

🍩 Get a BOGO deal & enjoy a $1 Original Glazed dozen w/ any dozen purchase

🍩 Enjoy 50% off our Krispy Kreme Eat Doughnuts Hat pic.twitter.com/Cyi5FYWGrU — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2022

