Advertisement

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free treat from Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme National Doughnut day
Krispy Kreme National Doughnut day(Krispy Kreme)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme!

On June 3, Krispy Kreme is offering guests can receive one FREE doughnut of their choice and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day.

To keep things sweet, guests can get a FREE Original Glazed doughnut at all shops the Hot Light is on, no purchase necessary. This will run from June 3 until Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Find participating locations here.

MORE NEWS: NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Death investigation outside Goodwill.
Man found dead inside car in Greenville Goodwill parking lot
jail generic
Greenville County coroner investigating inmate death
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
Husband of Food Network winner convicted in child’s beating death gets max sentence
Jerry Austin Robinson in court for sentencing.
'I loved her:' Husband of Food Network winner sentenced in 3-year-old's death