Coroner identifies victim found following fire in Anderson Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they have identified the person who was found inside an abandoned house that caught fire in January.

Officials said the house caught fire early on January 16 at 3:30 a.m. on Highway 413 near McCoy Crossroads.

The Anderson County Fire Department responded to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames. Fire investigators said they think the fire was started by someone trying to stay warm. They added that there was no electricity connected to the house.

The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Dustin L. Nichols.

