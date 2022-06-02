Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing teen, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Levi Demetrius Locklear was reported missing at around 7:44 p.m. by a family member on Wednesday.

Locklear was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt, deputies say.

He is five-foot-six-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 864-638-4111.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.