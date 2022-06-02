Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Oconee Co.
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a missing teen, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, 15-year-old Levi Demetrius Locklear was reported missing at around 7:44 p.m. by a family member on Wednesday.
Locklear was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt, deputies say.
He is five-foot-six-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 864-638-4111.
