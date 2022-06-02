Dozens charged in massive Spartanburg County drug roundup

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright says the 39 new people charged in Spartanburg County’s latest round of drug busts are indicative of a larger problem: meth, heroin, pills, and in particular, fentanyl--running rampant in the Palmetto State and across the country.

He urged the public today to help their deputies find the remaining drug activity suspects (they’ve captured 17 of 39). And while he said they need to get those people and their drugs off the street ASAP, he told the community he also has sympathy for those going through addiction.

“I’m not mad at any of these people here,” Sheriff Wright said, referencing their suspects board. “They’ve just got an addiction. And addictions--you can overcome them.”

The Sheriff adds that especially with school being out the summer, he wants these arrests to serve as an example for young people.

“Summertime is a time to have fun. Go out and have fun. Have parties, do whatever you want to do,” Wright said. “But please be responsible. Leave the drugs out of it. There’s so much you can do without involving all that.”

“There’s gonna be more partying, more BBQ-ing, more outings,” added Michael Mclain. “And when that happens, there’s more experimentation or use sometimes.”

Mclain is the Director of Community Outreach for The Phoenix Center, a rehab facility in Greenville, SC that deals with clients from all over the Upstate.

He says they’re seeing more and more recovering drug users coming through their doors, desperately seeking help, each and every day.

“One trend we’re seeing right now is that people are coming into our detox with fentanyl being the primary drug they’re using,” Mclain explained.

The Phoenix Center offers resources for those seeking to overcome their addiction. Mclain says drugs on the street are especially dangerous right now.

“Every drug out on the street is being found with fentanyl today,” he told FOX Carolina. “Even marijuana, or pain meds that are being counterfeited. So people are unintentionally overdosing, and sometimes not making it back. There are even traces being found in stimulants, so it’s a dangerous time to be using street drugs right now.”

For their part, Wright says they unfortunately have much more work to do, but says he believes today was a good step forward by their task force.

“We’re just barely scratching the surface with these folks here, and we’re gonna try and get all of them,” Wright said.

Mclain says his message to the community is: don’t give up. He says it can take up to 6 attempts to fully quit using drugs for many, so he encourages people to keep trying until they get right.

The Phoenix Center offers everything from temporary detox to full-time, live-in rehab. If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, here are just a few resources to help:

http://www.phoenixcenter.org/

https://favorupstate.org/

https://prismahealth.org/locations/hospitals/roger-c-peace-rehabilitation-hospital?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=Yext

https://www.bonsecours.com/locations/specialty-locations/physical-therapy-rehabilitation/st-francis-therapy-center-patewood?utm_source=local-listings&utm_medium=organic&utm_content=website_link

https://drug-rehab-alcohol-detox-haven-greenville-sc.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral

https://www.sober-initiative.com/#greenville

