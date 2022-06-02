GETTING ANSWER: Highway 8

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Highway 8 kept coming up in our submissions, we went to get answers.

However, by the time we got there, crews had already paved the highway.

Highway 8 goes through both Greenville and Anderson Counties, but the bulk of the submissions came from the Anderson County side past the intersection of Eastview Road.

If you check Google Maps, you can still see where the potholes were on this road just last year.

Ronnie Brock is pleased with the improvements.

“It’s pretty clean,” Brock said, “And they just repaved it, a few stretches, not long ago. And the potholes are not that bad, right now.”

Michael Dalrymple says the work has been a long time coming.

“We watched them pave Highway 8. Gosh, that must have been...well, it has been 60 years ago,” said Dalrymple.

The state’s Department of Transportation says it was last paved in 2014.

Jeffrey Owens says he hasn’t been impressed with work before now.

“I mean, it was pretty bad,” said Owens, “It’s like some of these side roads. They’ve got a lot of chuckholes and everything.”

Brock says increased traffic really broke Highway 8 down. The SCDOT says, depending on whether you’re talking about the Anderson County side or the Greenville County side, you can see anywhere from 8,000 to 10,00 vehicles per day.

“It can be lots of traffic, sometimes, in the morning. And it can be dangerous because cars run fast,” Brock said.

The pavement is currently smooth from the intersection of Eastview Road, where Jake’s One Stop is, to the Anderson County line.

“We all have got to have nice roads at some point, so, going back and forth to work,” Owens said.

Dalrymple says he watched this highway grown and change over the years. His family has worked and owned businesses, in Pelzer, for generations.

“I’ve been here 67 years. I remember when Highway 8 didn’t even have a red light,” said Dalrymple.

Apparently, some things haven’t changed. Now that the potholes are gone, drivers say it’s time for a traffic light at the intersection of Holland Ford Road/Eastview Road and Highway 8. At the moment, there are only flashing lights and two stop signs.

“There should have been a red light up here,” said Owens, “I mean, they put this caution thing up here, but they probably should have put a red light up here.”

The DOT says they studied this intersection in early 2020. They concluded it did not warrant a signal because the traffic volume on Holland Ford Road is so low. They don’t recommend any changes at this time. Drivers will just have to enjoy the new Highway 8, at least, for now.

“They’re making improvements on Highway 8. It is just going to take them a while,” Dalrymple said.

Crews will also be adding guard rails and raised pavement markers later.

