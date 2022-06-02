Greenville County coroner investigating inmate death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred on Tuesday.

The coroner said an autopsy has been completed for the deceased, who was found at the Greenville County Detention Center. The inmate’s cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

This is the third death inside the jail in the last three weeks. Two inmates, Allan Zack and Randy Broome, were pronounced dead in their housing unit on May 12.

The coroner said autopsy results for Zack and Broome are still pending as well.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.