Man sentenced to prison, more than 2000 photos of child sexual abuse material on home device

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the office of the Attorney General Alan Wilson.

According to the office, James Batchelor pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree on June 1.

The office said in April 2021, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber-tip indicating a social media user was uploading child sexual abuse material. Investigators traced the activity to Batchelor’s home, and a search of his devices revealed 2,800 images of child sexual abuse material.

Officials said an investigator found a suspicious photo of a 10-year-old girl. After identifying the girl, they called her father, In a forensic interview, the child disclosed an incident in which the defendant touched her sexually, according to the office.

Batchelor was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years in prison followed by three years of probation and he will have to register as a sex offender.

