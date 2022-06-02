Advertisement

More than 20,000 affected by power outage in Greenville, Spartanburg Counties

Power Outage in Greenville County.
Power Outage in Greenville County.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 20,000 customers without power, according to Laurens Electric.

The company says 19,696 customers in Greenville County and 2,015 Spartanburg County customers are without power.

According to the electric company, there are reports of large equipment-related damage of Duke Energy transmission services. They also say there is no fire at a LEC substation.

The company says the outage is also affecting the website and phone call center.

“Although you are unable to report the outage via traditional means, we are aware of the outage and will be ready and waiting to ensure power is restored when Duke’s facilities are back online. We expect this power outage to last for several hours through the night.”

Laurens Electric

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

