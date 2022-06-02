Advertisement

NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

Extreme Cash ticket
Extreme Cash ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michael Hess of Waynesville tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lottery said Hess bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

In 2021, lottery tickets in Haywood County raised more than $2.8 million for education.

