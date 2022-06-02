New transitional home to open for men in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a big step but one that leads to free, home, transformation, and deliverance. Next Steps Today will soon open their fourth transitional home for men.

The organization has been operating for less than five years.

This is a personal experience that became a passion to help other men overcome addiction. Executive director, Kyle Marsh says he “battled addition” back in 2006-07. However, traditional recovery programs only offer help for so many weeks.

“When I came out the other side, I had the ups and downs,” Marsh said. “But I had nobody there to guide me, show me how to live life the right way.”

NST has even picked men up from Charleston and Savannah to bring someone to a safe place to start a new journey.

“So, it’s a matter of just meeting them where they’re at in that emotional state but also trying to make them feel comfortable,” Marsh explained.

“I know that going through addiction is miserable,” Shawn Fettue said, a member of the program.

Fettue joined the house back in October and graduated the program three weeks ago. His journey has been one filled with ups, downs, chaos, turmoil, and much more.

However, his life has been transformed.

“From ground up; and transformed me into the best man, the best person,” Fettue said.

While struggling with addiction, he and family didn’t talk. But all of that has changed.

Living in the house brings a certain camaraderie for the men.

“The brotherhood, the friends, the true friendship,” Fettue said. “I didn’t have that before I came here because I isolated myself.”

Living in a NST house is about change, movement, momentum, and community. While the men are there, they set goals: spiritual, financial, physical, or whatever it is the set out to do.

It’s all apart of their journey to healing.

“They want to be able to walk out the door and support themselves, they want to have their car, their license,” Marsh said. “And be off probation, be off parole before they go into the street.”

There’s so set time of how long they will be in the transitional home. One man may be there for six months while another could be there for two years.

Five to seven men live in a home.

There are two more homes in the planning process that will open in August and October. Bringing the total number of homes to six.

NST is a charity organization.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.