New York man sentenced to prison after traveling to WNC to engage in sexual activity with minor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A New York man is sentenced to 25 years in prison after he traveled to Western North Carolina to engage in sexual activity with a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the department, 63-year-old Allen Roger Cobb, a Buffalo, NY resident, was arrested on August 31, 2021. Law enforcement found a stuffed toy he had purchased as a gift for the minor and a camcorder at the time of his arrest, according to the department.

Cobb pleaded guilty to traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor on December 29, 2021, and is currently in federal custody.

Officials say Cobb began communicating on the Dark Web with an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent posing as the parent of a minor girl, according to filed court documents. They say during the online exchanges, Cobb expressed an interest in having sexual contact with the minor and discussed travel arrangements and details pertaining to the commission of the sexual assault. He also expressed concern to the agent about being tracked by law enforcement given his sex offender registration status and stressed the importance of being discreet in their communications, according to the DOJ.

“One of HSI’s most important missions is to protect children from predators like Cobb. As a repeat offender Cobb has proven he was willing and capable of traveling to North Carolina to irrevocably harm yet another child, were it not for the outstanding work of our special agents. We will continue to utilize all of the resources at our disposal to ensure individuals like Cobb are investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent that the law allows,” said Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez.

Cobb will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, according to the DOJ.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.