Preschool in Anderson closes doors

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A preschool in Anderson will close its door but the building will continue to serve the community in a new way.

South Fant School of Early Education served at-risk children and is the last public school near downtown.

Many residents are against the move because of the school’s history. South Fant was established in the 1870s as the first school for African Americans in Anderson County. In the fifties, its location changed to the building it is in now.

Thursday, June 2 is the last day of school South Fant students. The school will close its doors but not on child education.

Anderson School District 5 officials say the building will be repurposed into an instructional resource center with counselors and social services for students and parents.

“Some of the classes will be moved to West Market Early Learning Center, primarily the three-year-old program and some special needs classes,” said Superintendent of Tom Wilson. “There will be a few 4-K classes there but the vast majority are going to be in traditional elementary schools with their older siblings.”

