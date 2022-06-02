Spotty storms Friday ahead of a beautiful weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Intense heat continues, ahead of a cold front. Rain is possible through Friday ahead of a drier weekend.

A few lingering PM storms are possible for Friday before we clear out for the weekend. Highs will be cooler in the 80s through the day. Friday night will feel less humid and temperatures will drop into the 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and pleasant! Highs will stay in the 80s for the Upstate through the weekend, with upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

We’ll be watching a tropical system move over Florida this weekend then out in the Atlantic. Latest models keep any real impacts away from us, and minimal for the SC/NC/GA coastline. Possibly a few coastal showers and some high surf/wind.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.