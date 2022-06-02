Strong bond leads North Greenville to program’s first World Series

TIGERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a first time for everything, and the North Greenville baseball team has accomplished a huge milestone.

The Crusaders will play in the Division II World Series for the first time in program history.

It’s a moment the Crusaders have always dreamed of accomplishing. A massive dog pile after advancing to the College World Series. This special squad’s bond led them to this stage.

The celebration was beautiful.

“Pure joy. Honestly. That’s all I can say,” Josh Senter, North Greenville outfielder, said. “You’re just hugging on, loving on all your best friends and teammates and really we’re just a big family here so it just feels good to just do that with each other.”

The Crusaders are onto the College World Series.

“In the 9th inning, we’re all sitting there kind of looking at each other, just hugging on each other, like we’re going to the World Series. This is something that’s never been done before and we get our names in the history books. That’s pretty awesome.”

At the core of this history making group is a strong connection.

“I think all of them kind of came together and just fell in love with each other and in love with the game. They compete their butts off. They fight for each other. They’re very resilient and they believe in themselves. That’s a big part of baseball. It’s not just a physical sport, it’s a mental sport. It’s a heart sport and I’ve got a team with a big heart.”

Now the focus shifts to the task at hand: taking home a World Series Trophy.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been this confident. We’ve never made it to the World Series, but if you asked us who the favorite would be, we would all bet on ourselves.”

North Greenville will head to Cary on Thursday before playing West Chester University of Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 5th.

