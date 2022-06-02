Upstate high school’s Air Force JROTC selected for national award

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Palmetto High School’s Air Force JROTC Unit-942 has been selected to receive the 2021-2022 Air Force Junior ROTC Distinguished Unit Award.

The Anderson County school said the award recognizes Air Force Junior ROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force Junior ROTC citizen development mission for America.

“The objectives of the Junior ROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills, promote community service, instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals,” said the school.

Air Force Junior ROTC is located in roughly 870 high schools across the United States and at selected schools in Europe, the Pacific, and Puerto Rico. Air Force Junior ROTC enrollment includes more than 125,000 cadets who do over 1.6 million hours of community service each year.

