Vietnam vets gather in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is playing host to the 49th Freedom Reunion for Vietnam prisoners of war.

“Operation Homecoming was the return of 591 American POWs held by North Vietnam. They experienced some of the most heinous war crimes and treatment.”

POW Reunion has an action pack weekend planned with a trip to the BMW Performance Track, a tour through Clemson’s athletic facilities and A Salute to America at Flour Field. The event is free where you can mingle with the veterans and see a flyover.

Shale Remien spoke with three POWs. There are several guys here who saved my life, and several guys here who claim that I save theirs. That is a bond that you just can’t break,” Charlie Plumb said. Plumb, now a motivational speaker, is a Navy Captain and fighter pilot. He explains what it was like to go from the skies to being shot down and captured moments later.

“You’re not top gun anymore. Suddenly you go from king of the skies to scum of the earth. Those things that you used to call real, suddenly are not there anymore. So you go back to the baseline of your faith.”

Plumb, along with Thomas Hamton and Tom McNish spent time in an 8x8 cell with the POWs they’ll reunite with this week in Greenville.

“Every day you’re dreaming of someday I’ll come home,” McNish said. “I believed I would come home because I believe my country would never leave me there. ’Brenda Stewart is the organizer for the reunion and said these veterans deserve more than a “welcome home.”

“There were four other guys that I shared a cell with, and they’re all gonna be here. That hasn’t happened at any of the other reunions,” Thomas Hamton said.

