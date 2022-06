GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown will be live in Greenville this summer!

The event is Friday, Aug. 5 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:45 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 10.

