Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday.

Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges.

The department said a Glock 30s pistol that was reported stolen, 23.95 grams of meth, 1.96 grams of fentanyl, 1.87 grams of crack cocaine, 20 DU of oxycodone, and $2,868 was seized.

The following people were arrested on June 2:

Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks Warrant for felony probation violation Warrant for interfere with electronic monitoring device Possession with intent to distribute schedule II charge Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000ft of a school charge Resist, delay, obstruct charge No bond

Marquese Kreshawn D Moore Sr. 4 counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II charges Possession with intent to distribute maintain a vehicle for controlled substances charge Resist, delay, obstruct charge Possession of drug paraphernalia charge $95,000 secure bond

Nathan Paul Baker Possession of cocaine charge Warrant for obtain property by false pretense Warrant for resist, delay, obstruct Warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia Warrant for driving while license revoked Warrant for possession of stolen goods Warrant for misd. larceny Warrant for display fictitious license plate Failure to Appear: Flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle (M) Failure to Appear: No operators license Failure to Appear: Speeding Failure to Appear: No liability insurance Possession of stolen firearm charge Resist, delay, obstruct charge Possession of drug paraphernalia $32,500 secure bond

Dawn Antoinette McDade Harboring certain persons charge Resist, delay, obstruct Released on a $5,000 secure bond



