Advertisement

Democratic SC gubernatorial candidates to debate next week

State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the frontrunners in South Carolina’s five-candidate Democratic gubernatorial primary.(Mary Green)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Democrats running for Governor of South Carolina will face off in a debate on Friday, June 10 ahead of the state’s primary election.

Five candidates are vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination:

All five candidates have been invited to a debate hosted by SC ETV on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 14 to decide on the nominees for Governor of SC.

Governor Henry McMaster is running for reelection and faces one Republican challenger for his party’s nomination.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Little girl getting hair done
Natural Hair Festival coming to Greenville
Jonathan Lovegrove records part of a segment for Greer Tidbits
Teen makes showcasing Greer his mission
Power outage
More than 2,000 without power in Upstate counties
Roger Gilliam, 43
Man arrested on outstanding assault, battery warrant, suspect in kidnapping of Georgia child