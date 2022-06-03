Democratic SC gubernatorial candidates to debate next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Democrats running for Governor of South Carolina will face off in a debate on Friday, June 10 ahead of the state’s primary election.

Five candidates are vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination:

All five candidates have been invited to a debate hosted by SC ETV on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 14 to decide on the nominees for Governor of SC.

Governor Henry McMaster is running for reelection and faces one Republican challenger for his party’s nomination.

