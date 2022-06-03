Deputies searching for stolen red trailer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this stolen red trailer pictured above.

Deputies say the occupants of this Jeep stole it from the Inman area. They say the Jeep has a damage on the passenger side rear door.

If anyone can identify this vehicle, contact Inv. Jenkins at 864-503-4605 or cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org.

