Deputies searching for stolen red trailer

Red trailer from Inman
Red trailer from Inman(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this stolen red trailer pictured above.

Deputies say the occupants of this Jeep stole it from the Inman area. They say the Jeep has a damage on the passenger side rear door.

If anyone can identify this vehicle, contact Inv. Jenkins at 864-503-4605 or cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org.

