Greenville man arrested for shooting another man in West Asheville

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man was arrested he shot another man in West Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police say officers responded to reports of a man injured from a gunshot at around 5:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Patton Ave. on Thursday.

According to police, officers later found 44-year-old Erick Darrell Morring nearby with a rifle.

It was determined that Morring was the shooter after an investigation, according to the department.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking; a bond date has not been set.

