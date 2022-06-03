Greenville man arrested for shooting another man in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man was arrested he shot another man in West Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police say officers responded to reports of a man injured from a gunshot at around 5:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Patton Ave. on Thursday.

According to police, officers later found 44-year-old Erick Darrell Morring nearby with a rifle.

It was determined that Morring was the shooter after an investigation, according to the department.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking; a bond date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.