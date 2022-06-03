Greenville’s Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta gears up for record weekend

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s annual Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is expected to be so big this year that organizers moved it to a new location. Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest will be packed on Sunday afternoon with offerings from more than 20 bars and restaurants.

The adults-only event is returning after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to all-you-can-eat tacos and free-flowing tequila cocktails, it will include luchador wrestling and music from DJ FWB.

The festival was initially slated for Judson Mill, but High Spirits Hospitality decided they needed a bigger space.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending:

TICKETS

VIP tickets for Tacos ‘N Tequila are already sold out.

General admission tickets ($55) and designated driver tickets ($40) are still available. Click here to buy tickets.

VENDORS

This year’s participating restaurants include Bar Margaret, Califas, Camp, Charleston Sports Pub, Comal 864, Crafted at Nose Dive, Element Catering, Mission Grill, Nard’s Backyard BBQ, Paloma, Papi’s Tacos, Pour Sports Pub & Grille, Society Sandwich Bar and Social Club, Sonny’s Grill on Main, Southernside Brewing Co., Sunflower Eatery, Topside Pool Club, Tupelo Honey, UP on the Roof, White Duck Taco Shop, White Wine & Butter, Willy Taco Feed & Seed, and Woodside Bistro.

PARKING

Trailblazer Park has parking on the north side of the venue near the covered pavilion and the south side facing the amphitheater near Old Buncombe Road.

NOT ALLOWED

The event is only for guests 21 and up. Dogs are not allowed.

You cannot bring chairs to the event, but you can bring blankets.

Vaping and smoking are not allowed.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.