Man arrested on outstanding assault, battery warrant, suspect in kidnapping of Georgia child

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man, arrested on outstanding assault and battery warrants, was identified as a suspect in the kidnapping of a child from Georgia, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roger Michael Gilliam, 43, is accused of using a knife to cut a victim on his rib cage on December 28 on Little Choestoea Road. Gilliam left the scene before deputies had arrived.

However, on Tuesday, May 31, deputies were notified of a kidnapping from Stephens County, GA in which Gilliam was identified as a suspect. They said deputies found him after they received a tip about a vehicle that Gilliam was driving heading towards Westminster.

Deputies responded to an address on Pump House Road near Westminster and found Gilliam and the child inside the house.

According to deputies, the child was given back to his mother and a deputy from Stephens County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to investigate the reported kidnapping.

Gilliam was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 3:07 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, on assault and battery high and aggravated charges from the December incident.

He was given a $10,000 surety bond but released after posting bond.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more about this story.

