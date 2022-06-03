More than 2,000 without power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Laurens, Greenville, and Cherokee Counties, according to Duke Energy.

According to the company, the power is expected to be restored by 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

Below is a list of the counties and the number of customers without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

Greenville - 1,616

Laurens - 1,077

Cherokee - 844

